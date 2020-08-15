Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,985 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth $132,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth $225,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth $207,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth $679,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 108.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 154,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 80,259 shares during the period.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEAK. KeyCorp cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

