Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

COLD opened at $38.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.63, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.18.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $482.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

