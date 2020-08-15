Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Republic Services by 11.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,876,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,991,000 after acquiring an additional 515,787 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Republic Services by 19.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,020,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,768,000 after acquiring an additional 655,789 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 47.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,023,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,872,000 after acquiring an additional 651,006 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Republic Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,017,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,426,000 after acquiring an additional 128,985 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Republic Services by 17.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,888,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,739,000 after acquiring an additional 274,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $122,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,038.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,125 shares of company stock worth $9,370,088. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $90.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.96.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.23.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

