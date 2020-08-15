Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 29,779 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 109.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,779 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWA opened at $41.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $2,685,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,811.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $916,373.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,935 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,993 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

