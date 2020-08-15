Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 2,426 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 60,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $6,899,768.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.79. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

