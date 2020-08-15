Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 15,869 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,869 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 810.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

UL opened at $59.44 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.4694 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.03%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.