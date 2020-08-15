Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,436 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.07% of East West Bancorp worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

