Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $101.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.94. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $189,352.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,923.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $769,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,505.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,448 shares of company stock worth $7,971,589 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AME. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

