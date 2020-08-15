Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 277.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth about $896,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 23.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11,525.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 9.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its stake in M&T Bank by 15.0% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 90,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.85.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $109.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.03.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

