Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.53 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,164,000 after acquiring an additional 387,554 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 468,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,948,000 after acquiring an additional 304,916 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ANSYS by 1,110.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,838,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ANSYS by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 832,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,620,000 after acquiring an additional 165,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 536,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,710,000 after acquiring an additional 156,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $313.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.75. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $319.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.62.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

