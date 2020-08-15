Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Metlife were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Metlife in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Metlife by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Metlife by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE:MET opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

