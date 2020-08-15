Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.60 Million Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,437 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 984,147 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $96,830,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Xilinx by 3.1% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,825 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 36.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Xilinx by 11.6% in the second quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,710 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Xilinx by 263.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,613 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 65,660 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLNX opened at $105.31 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XLNX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.32.

In other Xilinx news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $673,312.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,045.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,003.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,075 shares of company stock worth $2,206,255. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

