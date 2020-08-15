Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,746 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Square were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth $5,823,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,927,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,937,000 after buying an additional 767,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,601,535.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,779. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $141.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.47. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 228.97 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $158.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Square from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Square in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.48.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

