Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2,908.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,808 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 275.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Qorvo by 32.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at $88,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $112,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total value of $314,028.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,555 shares of company stock worth $1,334,995. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Shares of QRVO opened at $131.68 on Friday. Qorvo Inc has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.14.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

