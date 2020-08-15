Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 128.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 494.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $54.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.09. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

