Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $320,167.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,145.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $473,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,102 shares of company stock worth $7,850,280. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABC opened at $103.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $106.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

