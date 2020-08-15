Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

VPU stock opened at $132.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.72. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

