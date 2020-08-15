Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.18% of Jack in the Box worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,527. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $181,994.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $25.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $42.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.81.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.70. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.63 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

