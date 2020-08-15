Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires Shares of 129,925 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $2,603,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $38,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $55,092,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

