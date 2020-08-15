Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,040 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $802,048.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 38,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $2,848,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,634 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

