FansTime Price Down 29.5% Over Last Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $994,281.35 and $232,859.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, CoinMex, Bit-Z and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00144830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.75 or 0.01807731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00196522 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000881 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000204 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00126216 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Gate.io, CoinMex, CoinEgg, FCoin and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.