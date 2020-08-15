EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock Position Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 565.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,999 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.17% of EVO Payments worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. UBS Group AG grew its position in EVO Payments by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EVO Payments by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 62,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in EVO Payments by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVOP stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. EVO Payments Inc has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -70.31 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $94.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

EVOP has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.