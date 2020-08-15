EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.56.

NYSE:EOG opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $89.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

