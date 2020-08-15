EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EnPro Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of proprietary engineered products used in critical applications. EnPro Industries are a leader in sealing technologies, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other solutions that meet the needs of industries worldwide. EnPro Industries commitment to innovation, quality and value has propelled our brands to wide recognition and leading positions in their markets. EnPro businesses manufacture high quality products and provide high quality services to the customers. These products and services are sold into more than 40 distinct industries with thousands of applications, ranging from jet engines to chemical plants, oil wells to semiconductor clean rooms and Navy ships to tractor-trailer trucks. EnPro operates manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.67.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $72.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,901,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 14.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,416,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after buying an additional 177,373 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 24.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,080,000 after buying an additional 84,563 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 43.6% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 244,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 74,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 32.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 57,430 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

