ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Stock Price Up 1%

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) shares rose 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $8.08, approximately 1,001 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

About ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electrical energy in Brazil. It operates 31 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 7 thermal power plants, which comprise 3 coal, 3 biomass, and 1 natural gas power plants; 9 wind farms; 2 photovoltaic solar power plants; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Tocantins, Maranhão, Piauí, and Ceará.

