Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 67.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,261 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Employers were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Employers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lawrence S. Rogers sold 1,360 shares of Employers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $39,956.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,749.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.17. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.16.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.58. Employers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

EIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

