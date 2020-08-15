Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Update

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the April 15th total of 14,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eltek stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Eltek as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELTK stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. Eltek has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of -2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Eltek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

