Ellen F. Whittemore Sells 2,453 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $217,630.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $84.98 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.76.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cfra upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 60,151 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 24,146 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,349 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 97,218 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,255,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

