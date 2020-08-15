Elizabeth A. Fetter Sells 2,000 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $132,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,050 shares in the company, valued at $333,855.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MGRC opened at $67.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $137.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 17.28%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 18,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after acquiring an additional 21,769 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 28,131 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGRC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McGrath RentCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

