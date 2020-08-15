Elisha W. Finney Sells 790 Shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock

ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director Elisha W. Finney sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ICU Medical stock opened at $186.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.60. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $148.89 and a 52 week high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.37 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in ICU Medical by 3,413.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,377 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 3,057.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 12,996 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

