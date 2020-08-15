Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $165.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.52.

Shares of EA opened at $140.43 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $147.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $809,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,767. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total value of $731,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,253.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,911. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 904.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

