Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Announces Earnings Results

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $139.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.59 and its 200 day moving average is $137.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.87. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $110.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESLT. BidaskClub raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

