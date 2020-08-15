Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stake Trimmed by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 23.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,912 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,746.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,046,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448,327 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Todd S. Young purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $167,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,513 shares in the company, valued at $992,575.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $49,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,201.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target for the company. Cleveland Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.56.

ELAN opened at $25.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

