Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) to post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.05. Ecopetrol posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ecopetrol.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecopetrol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EC. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,836,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,072,000 after purchasing an additional 785,600 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,470,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,342,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 57.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 713,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 261,606 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 1,280.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 249,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 231,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EC stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.87. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59.

Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

