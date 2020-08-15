Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 381.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $194.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.88. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.00, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. G.Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.92.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total value of $209,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,768.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,835 shares of company stock worth $8,290,509. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

