Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Trading Down 2.3%

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd (LON:ECO) dropped 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), approximately 284,578 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 243,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.28).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 145 ($1.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 million and a P/E ratio of -6.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.32.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.