Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Insider Sells $315,120.74 in Stock

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74.

NYSE:ETN opened at $100.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $105.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Eaton by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 153,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 31.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 2.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 190,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Eaton by 16.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 22.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens downgraded Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

