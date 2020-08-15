Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $585,559.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,559. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,196 shares of company stock valued at $13,430,396 over the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.05.

EL opened at $212.09 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.50.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

