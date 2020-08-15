Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMV) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 1.31% of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPMV. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $134,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.67. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $50.75 and a 52 week high of $70.94.

