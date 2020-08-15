Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 580.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,203,000 after buying an additional 362,473 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 21,812 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC now owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 37,102 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $66.05 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.73.

