Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USFD. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in US Foods by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,886,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in US Foods by 948.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,212,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,357 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in US Foods by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,413,000 after acquiring an additional 829,367 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in US Foods by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,737,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,453,000 after acquiring an additional 817,201 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,341,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,758,000 after acquiring an additional 787,866 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

In other US Foods news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,156.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.56. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -173.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

