Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 55.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 147.8% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,336 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,716. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $74.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $80.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

