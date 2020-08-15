Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Get Global X Millennials Thematic ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MILN opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.41. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $30.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MILN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.