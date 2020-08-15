Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 1.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 75.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 1.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 4,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $247,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,415.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

WPC stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.76.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

