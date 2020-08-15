Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $253,000 in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.82 and a 200 day moving average of $61.80. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $97.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.57 and a beta of 2.35.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.35). Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 653,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,823,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 17,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,117,347.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,211,648.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,214 shares of company stock valued at $19,671,054 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

