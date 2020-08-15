Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $239,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,018.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE opened at $104.08 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $122.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

