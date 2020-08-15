Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $234,000 in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,215,000 after buying an additional 2,578,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,299,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,651,000 after buying an additional 349,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,873,000 after purchasing an additional 124,485 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,081,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,283,000 after purchasing an additional 156,575 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 759,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,243,000 after purchasing an additional 309,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT opened at $251.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.28 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.86. Spotify has a 1 year low of $109.18 and a 1 year high of $299.67.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Spotify from $130.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Spotify to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.74.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

