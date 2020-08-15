Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $228,000 in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $27,000.

OTIS opened at $64.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.39.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

