Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $223,000 in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 65.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $50,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays raised Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.47.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $258.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.