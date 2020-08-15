Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $221,000 in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Slack (NYSE:WORK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Slack by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after buying an additional 21,959,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Slack by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,329 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Slack by 28.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,479,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,266 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Slack by 18.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,734,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,564,000 after purchasing an additional 272,172 shares during the period. Finally, Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the first quarter worth $45,103,000. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WORK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Slack to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Slack from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen began coverage on Slack in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Slack from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.09.

In other news, CFO Allen Shim sold 4,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $3,118,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,269,789 shares of company stock valued at $75,554,683. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $28.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Slack has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of -0.37.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

